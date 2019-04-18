WIHS Staff tops STST staff in Lower Wind River War Hoops Game Wednesday

Treaty Water Rights of the Lower Wind River Basketball War hoop recap, By Frank No Runner

Wyoming Indian Staff 124, St. Stephens Indian School Staff 119

Wyoming Indian – 23 46 31 27 – 124

St. Stephens – 23 24 33 38 – 119

Wyoming Indian (2-0) – Hyram Booth 20, Michael Hiwalker 36, Todd Ghormky 10, Norman Willow 12, Shelly “don’t delete me on facebook” Trosper 2, Derek “Red Rock” Sandal 14, Craig Ferris 2, Michael “Hook Shot” Euge “the Weatherman” Ridge Bear 6, Loveeda “Best Hairdo still” White 19, Alley Trosper 6.

St. Stephens (0-2) – Tyrel “I am still Wyo Ndn fan at heart” Teran 6, Frank “Lane Frost” No Runner 48, Greg Juneau 18, Derek Williams 20, Mike Jenkins 10, Jasmine McGill 2, Shelli Littleshield 2, Skylar Littleshield 4, Rj Bowstring 2. Officials: Ricky Blackburn, Jr. & Riley “Wyoming Indian Fan” Tall Whiteman.

Book Keeper & Announcer: Cody “Wy-Dot” Beers & Martina Brown. Technicals: No Runner did not have one tonight.

Highlights: No Runner fresh off Bull Riding Skool at Lame Deer, rode Derek “Red Rock” Sandal for 7 seconds before being bucked off…Riley the official did not call a foul on Red Rock. T-Dizzy “I am to sexy for St. Stephens” Teran hit two big threes, the Wyoming Indian crowd started to cheer for St. Stephens. Cody Beers announced that if St. Stephens staff won, they would be on the billboard at the intersection of 789. The weatherman said it’s a good day for bull riding, even the rez mutts took the day off to watch that incredible PBR ride.