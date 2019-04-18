Wednesday RPD Calls; Arrests and Citations

The Riverton Police Department responded to 24 calls for service on Wednesday. Included in the calls, A child who walked away from the Rendezvous Elementary School was found and voluntarily returned to school just before noon on Wednesday. A window was broken out of an apartment on College Hill Drive in a case of vandalism. A small grassfire at the end of the bike path near Hursh Street was extinguished by the Riverton Fire Department. Two reported assaults against females in the Riverton area are under investigation; A woman called police to report that she and her boyfriend got into an argument, that he pulled over in a random spot, took the keys and locked the car. She told police she could not get out of the vehicle.

Arrests and Citations:

A 43-year-old male was issued a citation for Disturbing the Peace following an incident at 11:19 a.m.

Christopher SunRhodes, 65, Arapahoe, Public Intoxication and Open Container in the 800 block of East Main.

Keno Goggles, 34, Arapahoe, Public Intoxication and Open Container at North Broadway and East Pershing.

Francis Warren, 61, Riverton, Public Intoxication at North Broadway and East Pershing

Shealyne Komder, 34, Riverton, Possession of a Controlled Substance at 3:36 p.m. in the 100 block of North 2ndEast and East Main.

Michael Komder, 40, Riverton, Possession of a Controlled Substance at 3:36 p.m. in the 100 block of North 2ndEast and East Main.

Florence Pine, 33, Riverton, on a Riverton Municipal warrant

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.