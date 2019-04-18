Paul Joseph Freese, 89, died in Lander on April 14, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born in Lander on December 14th 1929 to parents Henry W and Margaret Freese. He was the last of eight children. He attended Elementary School at the Southside Grade School and then graduated from Fremont County Vocational High School with the class of 1948. He played football, basketball, and track in high school. He was very sports minded, enjoying all sports. He was an avid bowler in his earlier years.

During his 12th grade in FCVHS he worked at the Stockgrowers State Bank and after graduating he was drafted into the US Army in February 1951. He took his basic training at Camp cook San Jose, California. He served in Korea and Japan. He was honorably discharged as private first class on June 3rd 1953. Returning to Lander he went to work for the First National Bank as Stockgrowers State Bank and First National Bank had merged.

He married Elsie Meredith September 12th 1954 in Lander. Paul retired from the First National Bank as Vice President of the Installment Loan Department in 1971. He then went to work for the city of Lander as City clerk-treasurer, serving under five Mayors, retiring in 1995, having served for 20 years.

Paul liked to garden and grow Begonia plants, fishing, some traveling, and teasing his nieces and nephews. He was a lifelong member of the Lander Kiwanis Club for 54 years and truly enjoyed his membership there.

He is survived by his wife, Elsie, of 64 years; numerous nieces, nephews, great- and great-great nieces and nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by brothers, Francis “Bud” Freese, and Jim (Tuffy) Freese; sisters, Eileen Milburn, Pat Preston, Alice Moran, Maxine Cullen, and Barbara Williams.

Donations may be mailed directly to the Kiwanis Club, PO Box 803, Lander, WY 82520 and the Lander Senior Center, 205 S 10th St, Lander, WY 82520.

