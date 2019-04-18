LPD responded to 20 calls on Wednesday; Arrests

The Lander Police Department received 20 calls for service on Wednesday, including the report of a parts theft from a generator. The owner called at 11:36 a.m. to report a fuel tank and carburetor was taken from the generator. A light blue fat tire bicycle was taken from a residence on Cliff Street. The theft was reported at 12:31 p.m. A motorist who left the keys in an unlocked white Chevy Astro Van in alley of the 300 block of Main Street returned after an hour to discovered the vehicle taken. Police were called to Lander Valley High School where a juvenile female was reported to be in possession of alcohol. Police completed a report on a vandalism on a mobile home on Rail Lane after the renters were evicted. The owner found windows broken out and a door kicked in.

Arrests and Citations

Michael Pariss, 67, Lander, was cited for No Insurance and for Following too Closely after he reportedly rear=ended another vehicle at the intersection of Highways 789 and 287 at 11;36 a.m. Wednesday.

Jason Higginbotham, 44, Lander, was cited for Littering after pumping liquid from a building into an alley.

