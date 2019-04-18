Lander Police seeking public help to solve multiple east- side storage unit break-ins

Statement from the Lander Police Department on April 18, 2019

“On approximately April 9, 2019, multiple storage units at the East Side Self Storage complex on the east side of Lander were broken into. Hand tools were stolen from several storage units. The Lander Police Department is requesting assistance from the community of Lander to help solve this crime. If you have any information about the storage unit burglaries, please call Detective Trenton Maus at (307) 332-3401. Callers may request to remain anonymous. Thank you for your assistance.”