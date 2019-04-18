Lander man charged with Attempted Murder after attacking his sleeping father with a hammer

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate an incident which occurred in early morning hours of Wednesday, April 17th south of Lander.

According to a news release issued today, at around 1 a.m. on April 17th, the FCSO received a 911 call from female reporting that her son had struck her husband with a hammer. On arrival,Deputies learned that 29-year-old Garrett Powell had allegedly attacked his father with a hammer while his father slept.

Garrett Powell allegedly struck his father several times in the head with the hammer while his father lay in bed, causing serious injuries. Garrett Powell was arrested and remains in the custody of the FCSO and is facing a charge of 1st Degree Attempted Murder.

At the time of the the incident, Garrett Powell was residing at the same address where the incident occurred.

The incident remains under investigation and no more details will be released at this time, the news release asserted.