Current Ninth District Court Felony Criminal Filings

Here are the most recent filings in Fremont County’s Ninth District Court in Lander.

• A 20-year-old Fremont County man has been charged with three felony counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree. According to an affidavit filed in the case, the suspect has waived a preliminary hearing and the case has been bound over to Ninth District Court in Lander. The court documents said the charge alleges the man had sexual relations with a minor who was five years and nine months older the juvenile victim. The affidavit alleges the abuse occurred on at least three different dates in the fall of 2018.

• A 21-year-old Fremont County woman has been bound over to Fremont County District Court after her arraignment on three charges. According to a court affidavit, Hailee Rose Littlecoyote was charged with Possession of a Felony Amount of Methamphetamine in Liquid Form and two misdemeanor counts of Driving While Under the Influence and No Drivers License. The affidavit stated that Littlecoyote was involved in a single vehicle crash on Smith Road in Riverton on March 13. Investigating the crash, sheriff’s deputies determined she had been drinking and reported the woman failed several sobriety tests. During a routine inventory of the vehicle, a glass vial containing 1.7 grams of liquid meth was found.

• Two Fremont County men, 32-year-old Guy Fabian Soundingsides and 38-year-old Samuel Francis Whiteplume were individually charged with felonies in connection with a March 19th incident in the 1500 block of East Monroe in Riverton. The two men, and two others who did not appear in court at this time, are charged with Conspiracy to Commit Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Structure. According to a court affidavit, the four individuals allegedly kicked in the door of a mobile home at 3:53 a.m. and assaulted individuals inside the home, before leaving. Both Soundingsides and Whiteplume waived a preliminary hearing and were bound over to Fremont County District Court.

• A 54-year-old Riverton woman has been charged with one count of Felony Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance (Tramadol). Kelly Jo Kershisnik was found to be in possession of six grams of the drug after a search of her home on March 19th of this year. Any amount over three grams is a felony. According to an affidavit in the case, according to term’s of the woman’s probation, she is to submit to searches of her residence. It was on a search that the medication was found in three separate locations. Kelly Kershisnik waived a preliminary hearing and was bound over to District Court on the charges.

• A 34-year-old Fremont County woman waived a preliminary hearing and was bound over to Fremont County District Court on one Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance count. Nikki Lynn Perry was found sitting in a parked vehicle in the alley behind 801 North 16th Street East. According to an affidavit, a Riverton Police Officer observed items in the vehicle which she determined were used in connection controlled substance use. Subsequent tests revealed 3.7 grams of methamphetamine.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.