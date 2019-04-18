Funeral services for Charlotte Lilly Cotterman, infant daughter of Dillon and Ellen Cotterman, will be held Tuesday, April 16 at 11 am at Hudson’s Funeral Home in Lander, Pastor Ian McFarland of Cornerstone Community Church presiding. Charlotte was born into God’s arms at 32 weeks on April 10, 2019.

The much anticipated granddaughter of Aaron and Tammie McCallister and Beal and Audrey Angle, precious Charlotte is painfully missed. Charlotte was received in Glory by those who preceded her in death, namely her Grandpa Jim Cotterman, who we are sure was very proud to introduce her to Jesus.

Charlotte is survived by her parents, grandparents, great grandparents, Uncle Chaunce and Aunt Lillie Criswell, Aunt Rett Cotterman, and many many extended family and friends who anxiously awaited her arrival. The family would like to extend their thanks to the local teams of EMS and firefighters, as well as the staff at SageWest Health Care for the expert and tender care they received after their car accident on April 10. Thank you to the communities of Lander, Riverton, Farson and Wheatland, all of which have poured out love and support for little Charlotte and her family.

Condolences may be sent to the funeral home, or to 622 Burma Rd Riverton, WY 82501.



James 1:5

“Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, and before you were born I consecrated you; I appointed you a prophet to the nations.”