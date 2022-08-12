2017 Flood Infrastructure Repairs in Lander Nearly Complete

2017 FEMA National Flood Disaster Infrastructure Repairs Nearly Complete The 2017 flood restoration project is nearly complete at City Park Drive and work will begin this month in the area of Jaycee Park by the Lander Chamber of Commerce. This is the last and final site to finish the water and sewer damages and streambank failures that were caused by the 2017 flood disaster. The project will be completed by the end of August 2022.

Boring utilities under the streambed of the Middle Fork was completed in 2021 in the area of Jaycee Park and the Pronghorn Lodge and now the manhole connections will be made. The riverbank will also be stabilized and seeded, similar to the work being done along City Park Drive. Grass will then be seeded to restore Jaycee Park. Please slow down and use caution in the area. If you have questions, please do not hesitate to contact City Hall at 307-332-2870