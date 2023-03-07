1A / 2A Basketball Awards showcase local talent

FREMONT COUNTY – Now that the 1A and 2A basketball season has officially come to close with the 2A titles going to the Pine Bluffs Hornets and Burns Lady Broncs and the 1A titles going to the Upton Lady Bobcats and Burlington Huskies, the awards are being handed out left and right with some going to Fremont County basketball players.

First up, in the 1A Class it was Dubois’ Lady Ram Maren Baker being named to both the All-State and All-Conference list for her extremely successful season on the court. Baker’s 473 points doubled anybody else on her team and her 22.5 points per game led all 1A girls during the regular season.

Baker’s teammate Arianna Foster was also named to the All-Conference list after averaging 9.2 points and 3.6 rebounds per game this season. Foster did a great job this season getting to the free throw line, attempting 113 and hitting over 50%.

Dubois Senior Maren Baker led all 1A girls in scoring (p/c Carl Cote)

Dubois didn’t stop there. They also had three boys crack the All-Conference list in Kaden Chamley, Clayton Rux and Ryan Wells with Wells also breaking through the All-State list for the second-straight season.

Wells, much like his female counterpart Baker, led all 1A scorers this year with 24.6 points per game on 49% field goal percentage and shooting nearly 70% from the charity stripe. The Dubois’ senior was named as the 1A Northwest Player of the Year as well.

In the 2A Class there were a slew of familiar names that should surprise nobody who’s paid attention to the season.

Players like Shoshoni’s Hailey Donelson led all 2A girls in scoring with 14.8 points per game and really put it all together well in order to get her team deep into the state tournament this past weekend. Donelson was the lone All-State selection from the Lady Blue but not the only All-Conference player that Coach Max Mills had this year.

Hailey Donelson took the ball up the court on a fast break against Wyoming Indian (p/c Carl Cote)

Donelson was joined by teammates Sonja Post and Tania St. Clair on the All-Conference list after strong seasons by both. Post led her team in assists (64) while also making 7.5 points per game look easy. Meanwhile, St. Clair had a phenomenal season under the basket as she led her team in rebounds (156) while also leading the team in field goal percentage (51%).

Joining Donelson on the All-State list was Wyoming Indian’s Elianna Duran and Shye Killsontop, both making the most out of a revenge season after finishing third last year.

Killsontop led the Lady Chiefs in most categories including free-throw percentage (72%), field-goal percentage (40%), rebounds (194) and points per game (13.7). For this reason it was obvious why Killsontop was voted the 2A Southwest player of the year by the Wyoming Coaches Association.

Shye Killsontop shot a free throw for the Lady Chiefs in Ethete (p/c Carl Cote)

Her teammate Duran also had a solid year and led the team in field-goal shots taken (188) while also leading them in made field goals (74). Not only that, Duran led the team in offensive rebounds (5.5) per game which is likely a huge reason why she was able to attempt so many shots and make so many.

Both Killsontop and Duran were joined on the All-Conference list by Layla C’Bearing and Roberta Whiteplume. Also on the 2A Southwest All-Conference team was St. Stephens’ Shaylana Blackburn.

As for the boys of 2A it was Wind River, the 2A West Champions, putting up the most All-Conference players with four on the board. Also, the Cougars would send their two star seniors to the All-State list.

Seniors JayCee Herbert and Wylie Shearer graced the All-State list after extraordinary seasons by both.

Shearer was also named Player of the Year for his 2A Northwest Conference by the voters.

Wylie Shearer took jab step against the Tongue River’s swarming defense Saturday at Casper College. (p/c Carl Cote)

His teammate Herbert was explosive to the hole in almost every single game and for that reason it allowed him to get to the line more than anyone else, hitting 50% of his 104 free throw attempts. Herbert also led the team in steals (74) and steals per game (3.7) which led to a hoard of fast break points and attempts.

Joining them on the All-Conference list was Brayden Leonhardt, who hit seven three-pointers in multiple games this season, and Hunter Walker who averaged eight points and five rebounds per game this year.

The Wind River Cougars’ rivals, the Shoshoni Wranglers, surely felt cheated by the All-State selection as only Alex Mills was selected from the team, despite senior Trey Fike having one of the best seasons in all of 2A basketball.

Senior Trey Fike laid it in Friday against Grey Bull. (p/c Carl Cote)

Mills, who was an All-State selection last season as well, averaged 17.5 points per game and led the team in everything from rebounds (139) to steals (46) to blocks (19) and crossed the 1,000-point mark this year much like his counterpart in Pavillion.

Fike did get selected to the All-Conference team after being snubbed by the All-State selection committee. He averaged the second-most points per game (19.9), only 2.8 points behind Kemmerer’s lightning-in-a-bottle player Jake Kampman.

Not only that, the Wranglers’ leading scorer (397 points) attempted nearly 100 free throws and hit 66% of them, the best percentage of any Shoshoni player who attempted 10 or more free throws.

From the reservation there was plenty of talent selected to the All-Conference list with three Wyoming Indian players and three St. Stephens players gracing the group of 2A Southwest players.

Cadyn Lonedog, who averaged 14.4 points per game and led his Eagles’ team in assists per game (3.6) and made three-pointers (29) was selected alongside his brother Stephon Lonedog who averaged 5.8 points per game.

The other Eagle on the All-Conference list was, to nobody’s surprise, Tyren Ridgley, who led the team in points (241), rebounds (152) and averaged a double-double with 16.1 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.

Meanwhile the Wyoming Indian Chiefs, the Eagles’ rivals, had seniors Jerrell Tillman and Brandon Coffee selected to the All-Conference list alongside Cordell Spoonhunter.

Coffee attempted the most threes on his team this year (110) but he also made the most (41) which led to him leading the team in scoring (14.1 ppg) as well as points. Not only that, Coffee led the team in defensive rebounds (49) which shows his tenacity and duality on the court.

Tillman was a great leader for this team this year, leading the Chiefs in field goal percentage (42%) as well as free throw percentage (63%). He also led them in both offensive rebounds (45) and total rebounds (92) while giving out the most assists (41) and corralling the most steals (36) on the team.

Finally, Spoonhunter really came into his own this year as he averaged seven points per game and led the team in blocks (16).

Be sure to check next week’s Fremont County Sports pages for the 3A and 4A All-State and All-Conference selections!

