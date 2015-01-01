(Cheyenne) – A little more than a thousand people moved out of Wyoming between July of 2015 and the same month this year.

The U.S. Census Bureau estimates Wyoming’s population as of July First, 2016, stood at 585,501.

The bureau reports Wyoming is the only state in the West that saw its population decline over the period while Utah, Idaho and Colorado are in the top ten for population growth.

Connecticut, Illinois, Mississippi, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont and West Virginia also saw population declines.