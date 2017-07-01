A second quarter scoring explosion by the Wyoming Cowboys fueled a 45-10 home win over Texas State on Saturday to improve Wyoming’s record to 3-2 this season.

The Wyoming offense scored three touchdowns on TD passes by junior quarterback Josh Allen . The Cowboy defense scored twice on a 37-yard interception return by senior cornerback Rico Gafford and an 18-yard fumble return for a touchdown by sophomore linebacker Logan Wilson . And the Wyoming special teams scored on a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by sophomore cornerback Tyler Hall .

Hall became the first Cowboy in the 121 seasons of Cowboy Football to return two kickoffs for touchdowns in a single season and in a career. There have been seven other Cowboys who returned one kickoff return for a touchdown during their careers.

Wyoming’s offense generated 333 yards of total offense — 249 passing yards and 84 rushing. The Cowboy defense held Texas State to 262 yards — 127 passing and 135 rushing.

Saturday’s win marked the continued home success for UW, as it was the 10th home win in the last 12 games the Pokes have played in War Memorial Stadium.

Wyoming also continued its string of games winning the turnover battle. UW forced two Texas State turnovers on the day, while committing only one turnover itself. The Cowboys have won the turnover battle in all five games this season.