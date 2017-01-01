(Riverton) – This is a big weekend for the 31 annual Wild West Winter Carnival starting with the Ice Fishing Derby and a poker run at Boysen Reservoir today (Friday).

At six this evening, the Night Parade will travel down the south side of Main Street in Riverton starting at The Depot.

Wind River Hotel and Casino will host Casino Night Saturday from six until nine p.m. featuring a free slot tournament for anyone with a Wild West Winter Carnival button.

Buttons are available at the casino gift shop, the Riverton Chamber of Commerce and Winter Carnival Members.

The carnival continues with events planned over the next several weeks.