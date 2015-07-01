(Cheyenne) – A legislative committee will meet January 27 to review the projected budget and final presentation regarding future renovations at the Wyoming Life Resource Center in Lander and the State Hospital in Evanston.

The meeting is in advance of a presentation to the full legislature by the Joint Legislative-Executive Task Force on Department of Health Facilities regarding work at the two campuses.

While the state has budgeted 145-million dollars for the renovations, there’s concern that may not be enough.

The legislature is struggling to fund state government in light of declining revenues, and with a 200-million dollar shortfall, the scope of renovations at the health department facilities may have to be reconsidered.