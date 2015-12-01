(Lander) – Preparations are in full swing for the 2017 Wyoming State Winter Fair, the Fiftieth anniversary of the Lander event.

The Winter Fair will start with the Mini Bull Riding Competition March Fourth and wrap up with the Trade Show on the Tenth and Eleventh.

If you participated in the Trade Show at the Winter Fair this year, an application for the next show will be sent to you next week.

If you would like an application for the Trade Show, or for more information about the event, call 332-4011.