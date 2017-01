(Cheyenne) – Big Piney Game Warden Adam Hymas is being honored as the 2016 Wildlife Officer of the Year for Wyoming by the Shikar-Safari Club International.

The club presents the award annually in every state and Canadian province.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department says Hymas is an excellent role model as a traditional game warden who is well-versed in numerous high-profile wildlife issues such as wolf and grizzly bear management and is known for his fair yet firm law enforcement style.