(Lander) – There are about twice as many wild horses in the North Lander Complex than is recommended as the appropriate management level by the Bureau of Land Management.

Public comment is being sought on whether some of those horses should be removed.

The BLM Lander Field Office says a population survey in August found there are just over a thousand wild horses in the area but that number should be between three-and-five hundred to keep the land in balance with other uses.

Comments will be accepted through the end of January to help the BLM assess an appropriate management plan.