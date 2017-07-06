Whitney SunRhodes, 25, of Arapaho, died Saturday, June 3, 2017. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 am on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at Great Plains Hall. A wake will follow at Great Plains Hall in Arapahoe, WY. The funeral service will be at 10:00 am on Friday, June 9, 2017, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Arapaho Catholic Cemetery.

Whitney Marie SunRhodes was born on January 4, 1992 in Riverton, WY to Ward Michael and Reva Kay (SunRhodes) Spoonhunter. She was a lifelong resident of the Wind River Reservation and attended schools in Arapahoe and graduated from Arapaho Charter High School.

She was baptized into the Catholic faith and was also a member of the Native American Church. She participated in the sweats, Peyote ceremonies, and the Sun Dance.

On May 29, 2014 she married Aaron MJ Oldman in Lander, WY.

She worked at the Wind River Casino as a hostess and had worked in the beverage service and espresso areas.

She loved basketball, taking care of her children, hockey (especially the Avalanche), football (especially the 49’ners), drawing and hanging with her brothers listening to music, rap and reggae and her favorite artist were J. Cole and M&M. “She loved her family with all her heart”.

She is survived by her children, Wardina Wind Ghostbear, Ada Me Ghostbear, Isaac James Oldman, and Will Ghostbear, III; husband, Aaron MJ Oldman; brothers, Michael Lee (Karly) SunRhodes, Ward Michael (Tianah Farris) Spoonhunter; sisters,, Darion SunRhodes, Estelle I. LittleThunder, Robin Behan, Ronda Behan, Kristina Behan, Delight Brown, Michelle, Brown, Adelia Jenkins, Kelly Jenkins, Delain SunRhodes, Tiffany SunRhodes, Diane Underwood, Erin Duran, Caroline Duran, Camille Monroe, Cassandra Goggles, Dee Wanstall, Jolene Addison, Andrea Addison, Lacy SunRhodes, Tony Tillman, Cherlynn Tillman, Emmaline Yellowfox, Kristy BigMedicine, Delight SunRhodes; brothers, Micheal L. SunRhodes, Ronnie Jenkins, Ward Spoonhunter, Raymond LittleThunder, Sr., Thunder S. LittleThunder, Sr., Clifton J. LittleThunder, Lil. Boy LittleThunder, Willow Pingree, Ricky Behan, Robert Behan, Rueben Behan, Damon James SunRhodes, Sr., Joseph Jenkins, Sr., Morry Joe SunRhodes, Craig Tillman, Tony Addison, Stacey MedicineTop; aunts, Mary Ellen Pingree, Melissa C. LittleThunder, Vianna Behan, Theda Monroe, Rowena Monroe, Corine Wanstall, Trishanna SunRhodes, Eliza Moss, Becky Moss, Sandra Lucero, Natalie SunRhodes, Carol Piper, Beatrice Monroe, Julia LittleThunder, Morietta Duran, Valerie Bell, Priscella Bell, Sandra Bell; uncles Damon SunRhodes, Gaylen Littleshield, Verdale Duran, Forest Duran, Newell Duran, Claudio Duran, Shadow Duran, Lamar Duran, Tommy Ybarra, Norman Ybarra, Delmer Duran, Jr., Shane Duran, Dominic Duran, Forest Yellowfish, Eric Underwood, Darrell Moss, Charles Brown, Jr., Justin Brown, Benny Piper, Chris SunRhodes, Randy Duran, Virgil Monroe, Leo Monroe, Paul Bell, Jr., Cheldon Bell, Sr. Alfred Duran, Sr.; nieces and nephews, Anthony BigMedicine, Treyval BigMedicine, Shadow Eagle, Isaiah Eagle, Milo Sky LittleThunder, Raymond J. LittleThunder, Jr., Dale Eagle, Jr., Memphis Eagle, Dale Eagle III, Damon SunRhodes, Donomin SunRhodes, Dwight Moody Spoonhunter, Jr., Ryu Spoonhunter, Michael Lee SunRhodes, Jr., Joseph Jenkins, Jr., Wardina Wind, Kandace GhostBear, Ada GhostBear, Brandi LittleThunder, Moleni Eagle, Emerald Eagle, Shade BigMedicine, Shawntey BigMedicine, Georgina Spoonhunter, Uneak Spoonhunter; Uncles, Delmer Duran, Sr., Claud Duran, Micheal G. Duran, Paul Bell, Sr., Fredrick Herman; Aunts, Lorraine Duran, Joetta Brown, and Ida Monroe; and other relatives of the Rowens, Bells, and Antelopes.

She was preceded in death by paraents, Reva Kay SunRhodes, and Ward Michael SunRhoades sisters, Wardina Kay Spoonhunter, Shawna Marie SunRhodes; brother, Dwight Moody Spoonhunter, Sr.; grandmother, Estelle Ida Duran; grandfather, Dwight Moody SunRhodes; Grandparents, Steven and Ida Duran.

