(Riverton) – A Pacific low pressure storm system is expected bring snowfall east of the Continental Divide Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The National Weather Service says snowfall of 6 to 10 inches is possible in the Wind River Mountains with 3 to 6 inches in the lower elevations of Fremont County.

Locally higher amounts are possible from Lander to South Pass.

Strong north to northwest winds of 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow.

Travelers should be prepared for adverse winter driving conditions through Christmas night.