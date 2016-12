The following reports are provided by the Washakie County Sheriff. All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

DECEMBER

December 16 Arrests

Daniel Lynn Fauver

December 15 Arrests

Christian Alejandro Romo

December 14 Arrests

Deven Marnae Leyva

December 13 Arrests

Juan Salvador Aguinaga

Richard Dean Mills

December 11 Arrests

Cody Ray Kimble

December 9 Arrests

Raun David Wells

December 8 Arrests

James Dean Engel

Leonardo Hernandez

Destiny Dusty Leyva

December 6 Arrests

Timothy Dell Kenyon

December 3 Arrests

Patti Jo Nelson

December 2 Arrests

Jacob Kade Sisk

Lyle Donald McGinnis

NOVEMBER

November 30 Arrests

Ramiro Romo

Raul Garay, Jr.

Thomas Garay

November 29 Arrests

Casey Brett Long

November 23 Arrests

Sarah Ann Greenlee

Casey McCready, Sr.

November 22 Arrests

Christian Charles Stewart

November 21 Arrests

Kyle Coop

Wayne Peter Scheuerman

November 19 Arrests

Thomas Michael Pederson

November 17 Arrests

Jesse James Campbell

November 15 Arrests

Jaimie Ramirez

Suzanna Enriquez

November 14 Arrests

Rodney Drumm

Nicole Lee Hall

November 12 Arrests

Tarryn Dean Doyle

November 8 Arrests

Tori Lashawn Smith

November 7 Arrests

Justin Lee Garretson

November 6 Arrests

Alexander Seeger

November 4 Arrests

Anthony Lawrence Satell

OCTOBER

October 24 Arrests

Travis Kyle Plepler

October 21 Arrests

Christopher Decker

October 20 Arrests

Seth James Boucher

October 19 Arrests

Kenneth R. Hebah

October 16 Arrests

Curtis Anthony Smith

October 9 Arrests

Nicole Lee Hall

October 6 Arrests

Amy Jean Fields

October 5 Arrests

Nicole Elizabeth Kohn

SEPTEMBER

September 30 Arrests

Trae Trinidad Huerta

Samantha McClain

September 29 Arrests

Christine V. Urbanski

Angel Luke Ramos

September 28 Arrests

Gilbert Daniel Garcia

John Darrell Laster

September 27 Arrests

Michael Duane Gray

September 26 Arrests

Andrew Greg Wiggen

Jason Arnold Miller

Austin Lee Earl

September 24 Arrests

Adam Troy Sanchez

September 22 Arrests

Michael Ray Skretteberg

Amy Jean Fields

September 21 Arrests

Brittney D. Demunbrun

Ryan D. Demunbrun

September 19 Arrests

Scotty Allen Hamilton

September 17 Arrests

Corteney Tervo

September 15 Arrests

Jaimie Nmn Ramirez

September 12 Arrests

Damon Derrick Sam

September 11 Arrests

Caleb Isaac Hoyle

September 9 Arrests

Adam Troy Sanchez

September 6 Arrests

Rodney Fred Prewitt

September 5 Arrests

Christian Alejandro Romo

Jeronimo Alcazar Mendoza

Jonathan Otto Helms

AUGUST

August 25 Arrests

Daniel Herb Brinkerhoff

Ashley Rene Conner

David Lee Hance

August 23 Arrests

Seth James Boucher

Jacob Davison Stetler

August 22 Arrests

Christopher G. Decker

August 20 Arrests

Leonardo Hernandez

August 18 Arrests

Terry James Cogdill

Brock Richard Greek

August 17 Arrests

Steven Charles Oldman Jr.

August 16 Arrests

Jeremy Wayne James

August 15 Arrests

Christian Alejandro Romo

John Joe Zuniga

August 12 Arrests

Michelle Elizabeth Mowery

August 10 Arrests

David J States

August 8 Arrests

Casey Brett Long

August 6 Arrests

Nathan Kile Allison

Cody Ray Kimble

JULY

July 30 Arrests

Jacob Alan Keever

Sara Ann Keever

July 29 Arrests

David Vaughn Rehak

Cody John Stimpson

July 27 Arrests

Rocky Wayne Keuntjes, Jr.

July 26 Arrests

Charles P Triplett

July 25 Arrests

Johnathan Otto Helms

Leonardo Hernandez

July 24 Arrests

James Edward Lee

Justina Yvonne L. Nelson

July 23 Arrests

Tiama Alexis Marnne

July 20 Arrests

Adrian Michael Torres

July 14 Arrests

Mary Frances Sharp

July 12 Arrests

Benjamin Matthew Lindgren

Robert Charles Salinas

July 7 Arrests

Richard Allen Schulz

July 4 Arrests

Troy Michael Cruz

Vanessa Ann St. Antoine

July 1 Arrests

Eloy Madrid Aguilera

Janelle Lynn Newsted

JUNE

June 29 Arrests

Ernie Rick Hernandez

Michelle Rene McLeran

Matthew Shane Penrose

June 28 Arrests

Vance Davis Woodward

June 24 Arrests

Christine V Urbanski

June 23 Arrests

Francisco Guillen Lopez

Jonathan Lopez Martinez

June 19 Arrests

Robert Lynn Laing

June 18 Arrests

Tracy Lynn Bristow

June 17 Arrests

Adrian Michael Torres

Mary Frances Sharp

Ethan Edward R. Herrera

June 16 Arrests

Walter P Higgins

June 14 Arrests

Maurice Wayne King

June 13 Arrests

Oscar Jovani Diaz

June 11 Arrests

Donald Nicholas Orr

Felipe Lara

June 10 Arrests

Jacquelyn Marie Tuttle

Dalton Lee Trembath

Andre Cintrel Clayborne

June 9 Arrests

Richard Allen Schulz

Jennifer Jane Nash

Justin Dean Fabela

June 2 Arrests

Austin Lee Earl

Mark Rocky Hernandez

Justini Dean Fabela

Whitnee Brianne Lopez

MAY

May 30 Arrests

Marty Ronnie Hernandez

May 29 Arrests

Trinidad Cornado Huerta

Cody Ryan Pedraza

May 28 Arrests

Brittney D. Demunbrun

May 27 Arrests

Dakota McCreery

May 25 Arrests

Vance Davis Woodward

May 22 Arrets

Norman Craig Ruffing

May 19 Arrests

Nicholas Stricker Hout

May 18 Arrests

Andrian Michael Torres

Clay Daniel Weaver

May 17 Arrests

Michael Ray Skretteberg

May 16 Arrests

Vance Davis Woodward

May 5 Arrests

Anthony David Haire

May 1 Arrests

Mark Rocky Hernandez

Cheyenne Dude Jeffries

Colt Shawn Larkins

APRIL

April 30 Arrests

Andrew Greg Wiggen

April 28 Arrests

Andre Je Downing

April 23 Arrests

Jacob Skott Fyffe

April 20 Arrests

Llyod Winters – 46 – Dubois – Driving While Under the Influence

April 17 Arrests

Brock Greek

April 16 Arrests

John Joe Zuniga

April 15 Arrests

Terry James Cogdill

Leonardo Hernandez

Mercedez Meserea Kelley

Whitnee Brianne Lopez

Richard Alan Alonzo

Crystal Pedraza

April 14 Arrests

Justin Lee Garretson

Raymond Glaser

April 13 Arrests

Timothy Ray Rainey

April 12 Arrests

Kaden MacKenzie Smith

April 10 Arrests

Christopher G. Decker

April 9 Arrests

Mark Allen Page Jr

Richard Morris Rush

April 7 Arrests

Justin Dean Fabela

Amy Jean Fields

April 6 Arrests

Cody Leigh Ann Brister

Tiffany Seymour-Brown

April 5 Arrests

Cody R Pedraza

MARCH

March 29 Arrests

Janice Kay Walter

March 28 Arrests

Nicholas Steven Craft

March 27 Arrests

John Joe Zuniga

March 21 Arrests

Vincente Roel Herrera

Michelle Rene McLeran

Brad Allen Merritt

March 20 Arrests

Allan Brent Jolley

March 15 Arrests

Nicole Elizabeth Kohn

March 14 Arrests

Kendall Sloan Mastre

March 10 Arrests

John Donald Williamson

March 8 Arrests

Azia Shy Martinez

March 5 Arrests

Terry James Cogdill

Robert Ferrin McGavin

March 3 Arrests

Brooke Jorgenson-Bishop

FEBRUARY

February 29 Arrests

Matthew Robert Vigil

February 26 Arrests

Sherry Beth Krei

February 25 Arrests

Walter P Higgins

Cody Lee Kidd

February 24 Arrests

Brooke Jorgenson-Bishop

February 23 Arrests

John F Baker

February 20 Arrests

Jacob Kade Sisk

February 19 Arrests

Angie May Brunko

Clayton John Fulfer

February 18 Arrests

Kery Linn Baker

Amber Michelle Brough

February 17 Arrests

Jacob Kade Sisk

February 16 Arrests

Dalton Lee Trembath

February 13 Arrests

Amber Renee Harris

February 12 Arrests

Tyrone Nathaniel Thomas

Matthew Robert

February 11 Arrests

Korrie Renee Bruce

Tyrell Chance Laplante

February 8 Arrests

Heather Lee Colley

February 7 Arrests

Sarietha Follett

Thomas Patrick Roberts

Anthony Lawrence Satell

February 4 Arrests

Justin Michael Sneed

JANUARY

January 31 Arrests

Audelio Hernandez

Jeffrey Lee Everson

January 28 Arrests

Stephanie Faye Skalla

January 27 Arrests

Kimberly Ann Sisk

January 23 Arrests

Rebecca Ann Bekoff

January 19 Arrests

Richard William Holwuttle

Amanda Nichole Baker

January 18 Arrests

Jesse James Campbell

Olga Marie Reynosa

January 14 Arrests

John Joe Zuniga

January 12 Arrests

Bobbie Joe Coleman

Joel James Coleman

January 11 Arrests

Mark Allen Page, Jr.

January 9 Arrests

Bianca Jacqueline Curtin

January 6 Arrests

Christopher Lee Eldridge

Mariah Kandyce Lamb

January 5 Arrests

Mark Patrick Meyer

January 1 Arrests

Cody John Stimpson

To place you deal on the dial, call 307-856-2252 or 307-856-7908 between 9:05 and 9:30 a.m. and 307-463-2951 between 10:07 and 10:30 a.m. Monday Through Friday.