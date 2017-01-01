Victoria “Vicky Randolph, 90, of Riverton died on Tuesday, January 17, 2017, at Wind River Healthcare and Rehabilitation. A viewing will be held at Davis Funeral Home on Monday, January 23, 2017 from 9:00 am to 10:00 am. Funeral services will be 10:00 am, Monday, January 23, 2017 at the Davis Funeral Home with burial to follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

Victoria Esther Fabrizius was born on June 16, 1926 in Riverton, WY to John Jacob and Marie (Grosch) Fabrizius. She grew up in Riverton and graduated from Riverton High School. She attended Business School in Oklahoma City, OK and then later the Beauty School in Riverton, WY. She was a lifelong resident of Riverton, WY.

She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church.

She worked at First National Bank for 13 years before opening her own beauty salon in 1964 called Vicky’s Beauty Salon. She owned and operated the salon until 1976 when she retired.

On September 22, 1972 she married A. Laverne Randolph in Riverton, WY.

She was a member of the Fremont County Bowling League, American Hairdressers Association, and the V.F.W. Auxiliary.

She loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed bowling, boating, water skiing, camping, and hunting.

She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Laverne Randolph; her daughters, Sandy Springs and husband Tom of Lander, WY and Loretta Round and husband, Gene of Tuscan, AZ; step children, Vernie Randolph and wife Nancy of Riverton, WY, Susan Heslep and husband Larry, and Sharon Brannan; sister, Elsie Crabb of Greely, CO; sister-in-law, Lovena Harris of Riverton, WY; 23 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren; longtime family friend and support, Audrey Ross.

Her brother Alfred Fabrizius passed away January 18, 2017 just one day after her passing.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Marie Fabrizius; brother, Harry Fabrizius; sister, Helen Rhinehart; and half brothers and sisters, Alec Albrandt, Gene Albrandt, Jake Albrandt, Elizabeth Seigfriedt, Bertha Dienes, George Fabrizius, and O’Linda Weber.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.

Memorials may be made to PAWS for Life in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501.

Services under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.