Veda Sandt, 86, of Riverton, passed away on Wednesday, August 16, 2017, at the Help for Health Hospice Home. Services are pending through Davis Funeral Home.

Veda Frances Poff was born on June 18, 1931 at home in Still Valley, New Jersey to Samuel and Lucille (Drake) Poff. She grew up and attended schools in Easton, Pennsylvania. She moved to Riverton, Wyoming in 1975 and it became her forever home.

She was of the Lutheran faith.

While being a mother and housewife she also cleaned homes. She cleaned homes for lawyers, politicians, and doctors. One of the doctor’s she cleaned for invented the Surgical Staple. She enjoyed cleaning and didn’t think of it as a “job”.

She enjoyed crossword puzzles, word find puzzle books, going to the casino in both Riverton and Deadwood, South Dakota.

She is survived by her children, James, F. Sandt, Jr. of Riverton, Rick Allen of Easton, PA, Davis Sandt of Leadville, CO, Mary Lou Bellis of Easton, PA, and Lisa Estelle of Shoshoni, WY; seven grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Lucille Poff; husband, Jim Sandt in 2001; son Jeffrey “Jeff” Sandt in 1996; grandson, Bob in 2009; and siblings, Ruth, Alice, Myrtle, Jim and Sam.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.

Arrangements under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.