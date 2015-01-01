(Cheyenne) – A bill passed in the Wyoming House of Representatives Monday that clarifies the state’s relationship with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission in an attempt to speed up the process of approving in situ uranium mining projects.

House Floor Leader David Miller of Fremont County tells Wyoming Public Media the bill seeks primacy over the federal government with regard to the approval of mining permits.

Miller says people in Wyoming using in situ techniques have a better understanding of the process than the people at the NRC and Washington, D.C.

The bill now moves to the Senate for further debate.