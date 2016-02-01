(Riverton) – Retail gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen two cents in the past week, averaging $2.13 per gallon to start the New Year.

GasBuddy says that compares to a national average that increased almost six cents a gallon to an average price of $2.34.

In 2016, motorists spent an average of $2.13 per gallon on gasoline, the cheapest yearly average since 2004, and 28 cents lower than in 2015.

However, GasBuddy says while we may see a brief break in rising gas prices, expect to pay more for gasoline in 2017.