Trinidad E. Herrera, 74, of Lander, WY passed away on October 3, 2017 at Westward Heights in Lander. As per his request cremation has taken place with a Memorial Service next summer.

Trinidad Herrera was born December 16, 1942 to Theodore Herrera and Ramona (Otero) Herrera in Wheatland, WY.

Trinidad (Doc) Herrera was raised in Sunrise, WY. He Graduated from Sunrise High School, then served 4 years in the Air Force at Glasgow AFB in Montana. He returned to Wyoming and graduated from Eastern Wyoming Community College with a degree in electrical engineering. He worked in various uranium mines in Colorado, Texas, and Wyoming as a safety engineer and radiation protection officer.

He married Cindy Olson Herrera in 1978 and they had two children, Emily and Zachary. He returned to his beloved Wyoming in 1981. He loved to hunt, fish and rendezvous with his family and friends. He retired from Western Nuclear in 2005 to become a full-time grandfather to Layne, Earl and Caleb. He was instrumental in getting the Fremont County Veterans War Memorial into becoming a reality.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Zachary David Herrera.

Survivors include his wife, Cindy Herrera; daughter Emily (Quentin) Witzel; grandchildren, Layne, Earl and Caleb Witzel; brother, Theodore Herrera; sisters, Veronica (Ron) Mize, Teresa (John Martinez), Elena Herrera (Mike Bicker); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions may be mailed directly to the Fremont County War Memorial, c/o Mike Quinn 952 Hobson St., Lander, WY 82520