Timothy Wayne Simpson, 57, passed away suddenly June 25, 2017 at his residence in Thermopolis.

Born October 1, 1959 in Hartford, Wisconsin, he was one of four children of Thomas and Helen (Malchow) Simpson. The family moved to Riverton in 1974 where Tim attended school.

For most of Tim’s life he was employed in the oilfields working for Caza Drilling, Tower Drilling and Nabor’s Drilling.

In May, 1980, he married Naida Beydler in Riverton, WY. They moved to Loveland, CO in 1982. The couple later divorced

Moving from Loveland in 2015, Tim came to Thermopolis. He enjoyed motorcycling, hunting, and had a passion for fishing.

Those cherishing Tim’s memory are his children, Mike Dawes, Ft. Collins, CO, T.J. Simpson, Loveland, CO, and Tori Isaacs, Windsor, CO; siblings, Boyd Simpson, Morrison, CO and Dennis Simpson, Riverton,WY; grandchildren Taylor and Skylee Simpson, Corben Isaacs and Haley Bonde, and Emily, Addison and Mike Dawes; uncle, LeRoy Malchow, Thermopolis, extended family in Wisconsin and former wife, Naida. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Helen, and sister, Kimberly.

Memorial services are pending.