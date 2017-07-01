Timber (Falling Tree) Morland

July 14, 1993 – September 29, 2017

An amazing individual full of love and life who dreamed of traveling the world and taking lots of pictures to share with her loved ones. In her last months she fulfilled some of those dreams by traveling with her love, Scott. She loved him dearly. Together they got to experience Texas, Louisiana, the Gulf of Mexico, Kansas, and Oklahoma along with lots of hunting and fishing trips. She loved the beauty of the outdoors and all the wonder it holds.

Timber held close the love of her siblings, her younger brothers were the light of her life, she would have gone to the end of the world for you. She cared so much about so many, her beauty will forever live on through all of us.

The light you brought to the world will forever shine. A mighty woman full of love and compassion, yet fierce and powerful, you blew the world away. We all love you dearly, your smile could brighten a room, your laugh — contagious.

A free spirit running wild with fire in your eyes, you brought so many of us to life. Timber, words cannot explain how much you will be missed. Just know that you were truly a gift. Fly high angel, you will be the brightest star in the moonlight sky.

Memorial services will be held 4 p.m., Thursday, October 5, 2017 at the Holiday Inn in Riverton.