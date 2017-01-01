Thomas Anthony “Sully” Sullivan passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at his residence in Thermopolis after a year of declining health.

Born June 30, 1929 in Hartford, Connecticut, he was one of three children of Joseph and Marion (McAuliffe) Sullivan. Shortly after high school he served in the US Marines from October 1950 to May 1952.

Following Sully’s discharge, he attended Tulsa University earning his degree in Petroleum Engineering.

On May 26, 1956 he married Jeanne Lee Agnew in Tulsa, OK. Tom was hired by Skelly Oil and worked in the oil fields in Sterling, CO and McCook, NE. He moved his family back to Tulsa in 1963. In 1964 the family moved to Thermopolis, Wyoming where Tom was employed by Empire Oil Company. For a short time the Sullivan family lived in Casper where he was a petroleum engineer for Minerals Management. Returning to Thermopolis in the summer of 1974, he managed the Legion Supper Club for two years.

He formed two successful businesses, Cork Petroleum and Agnew-Sullivan Inc. Purchasing West Warm Springs Oil Field in 1974, he operated the field until selling in 2012.

Active in Thermopolis Little Theatre he was best known for his role as Felix in the “Odd Couple”. A consummate performer, he loved the microphone and was known for his Irish jokes and jigs. He enjoyed golf, family history and baseball. He was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church, St. Francis Catholic Church, The Petroleum Club, VFW, and the Legion Town and Country Club.

Cherishing his memory is his wife, Jeanne, of 60 years, of Thermopolis; children, Terrie (Eric) Bjorklund of Arlington, TX, Kathleen (T.C) Boyle of Phoenix, AZ, Patricia (Terry “Tonto”) Tonn of Thermopolis and Thomas (Cindy) Sullivan of Thermopolis; sister,

Maryann Munn of Baltimore, MD; 12 grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Joseph, aunt, Gertrude McAuliffe, daughter-in-law Kim and granddaughter, Tatum.

A parish vigil will be Sunday evening, 7 PM at St Francis Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, January 23, 11:00 AM with Father Randy Oswald officiating. Cremation has taken place.