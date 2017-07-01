Tanner Stover, 21, of Riverton, passed away on Friday, July 14, 2017. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, July 20, 2017, at Davis Funeral Home.

Tanner Daniel Stover was born on September 18, 1995 in Riverton, WY to Philip Daniel and Francine M (Lanier) Stover. He grew up in the Pavillion area and was a 2014 graduate of Wind River High School.

He was a NASM Certified Personal Trainer and had worked at the Iron Works Gym for the last two years.

He enjoyed weight lifting and participating in body building competitions, loved teaching others body building and weight lifting, street racing, hiking, and was a freelance photographer.

He is survived by his mother, Francine Lanier; father, Philip Stover; step-father, Van Johnson; brothers, Samuel C. Stover of Jacksonville, NC and Garret R. Stover of Riverton, WY; sister, Marissa E. Stover of Atmore, AL; great grandmother, Marjorie Meyer of Casper, WY; grandmother, Alta Carlson of Seneca Falls, NY; and step grandmother, Patricia Johnson.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Philip L. Stover; great grandfather, Samuel W. Stover; grandparents, Elaine and Franklin Lanier; and aunt, Amanda Rodgers.

