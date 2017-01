(Cheyenne) – After a driver became stranded on South Pass last week, the Wyoming Highway Patrol is warning motorists to stay off closed roads.

Sergeant David Wagener says road conditions at a closure gate may look alright but that’s because the gates are put at locations where drivers can turn around and have access to services.

Roads are closed because conditions exist down the highway that prevent travel and pose a safety hazard.

A driver that goes around a closure gate can expect a $420 fine.