(Riverton) – Legislators will consider a bill allowing the Department of State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails to set its own fees within established limits.

The Wyoming Business Report says House Bill 30 would give sites the ability to set an appropriate fee instead of having those fees determined by the Legislature.

Rock Springs Senator-elect Liisa Anselmi-Dalton says the legislation is good because in economically depressed areas like Gillette, fees at Keyhole State Park might be decreased while areas that are “loved” to death like Glendo could be raised.

Supporters add Wyoming fees are generally lower than those charged in surrounding states.