(Laramie) – Several specimens of jade will be on display at the Wyoming State Geological Survey building on the University of Wyoming campus starting this month in celebration of the 50 years it has been the state gemstone.

There is a 218-pound apple-green boulder of Wyoming Jade on display that was found in the 1940s on Crooks Mountain near Jeffrey City.

Survey geologist Wayne Sutherland says not other gemstone is comparable to Wyoming Jade for its beauty, its toughness and the adventure of finding it.

Jade has been found as far west as the Wind River Range, as far east as the Guernsey and Laramie Mountains and to the north around Thermopolis.

Wyoming Jade comes in various shades of green as well as black and gray.