(Riverton) – Through the morning commute, temperatures will range from 5 to 15 below with some areas dropping to 20 below zero in the Wind River Basin.

Wind chill values could be as cold as 30 below.

The National Weather Service reminds the public frostbite can occur in as little as 20 minutes at those temperatures with most susceptible parts of the body being the extremities such as fingers, toes and the tip of the nose.

Dress in several layers of loose fitting, lightweight, warm clothing.