(Dubois) – Needs of Dubois and the Headwaters Arts and Conference Center will host a Soup and Bread Cook-off and Hootenanny February 25 to raise funds for both organizations as well as Kiwanis of Dubois.

Entries are being accepted for both the soup and bread categories at the Cook-off with cash prizes awarded.

Musicians for the Hotenanny, or ‘Soupenanny,’ are also being sought, and while no prizes will be awarded, participants will receive free admission for the evening and a meal.

To enter the cook-off, call the Headwaters or email headwaters@wyoming.com.

Musicians who would like to perform may call 455-3173 or email needsofdubois@gmail.com.