(Meeteetse) – A Wyoming Department of Transportation plow truck was hit by a pickup and driver at high speed Christmas Day on slick roads south of Meeteetse.

The snow plow was turning into the WYDOT shop, and even though conditions were clear at the time, the pickup driver says she didn’t see the plow so she never slowed down or swerved before the crash.

The woman and her passenger were injured but survived.

WYDOT says it’s important for drivers to realize that plows are out on the highways during and after snow storms, on holidays and in the worst weather to keep the roads safe.