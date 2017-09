Shirley Parker, 71, of Lander, Wyoming, passed away Friday, September 15, 2017. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 22, 2017, at 10 o’clock a.m. in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 626 Cascade in Lander. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m., also in the church. Burial to follow at Mount Hope Cemetery.

Shirley Olsen Durfee Parker was born February 17, 1946 to Darwin Beal Durfee and Velda Olsen in Lovell, Wyoming. She graduated from Deaver High School in Deaver, Wyoming. She was a waitress at Trailways Bus Stop in Deaver, Wyoming, also a clerk in Lander at Mr. D’s and Safeway.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Gilbert, Duane and Kim Durfee.

Survivors include Jay Parker, Garrett (Jamie) Lee, Irene Durfee Olsen (Alan), Van Durfee, Dwight Durfee (Vicky, Janet Durfee, Michael (Caron) Parker, Terri (Roy) Weeks, Andrew (Farrah) Parker and grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be mailed directly to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (Humanitarian) 653 Cascade Street in Lander, WY 82520.