Shirley Jean Lakko was born in Dines Wyoming on 2/17/33. She came to Riverton Wyoming in 1980 and was one of the first people to receive services from Community Entry Services. Shirley was a very soft spoken women who could light up a room with her smile. She would pat your hand to let you know how much she cared for you. Shirley really enjoyed being around happy people. She loved to collect dolls of all sizes. She also enjoyed collecting vintage cars and trucks. She loved to celebrate holidays and her favorite holiday was Christmas. She enjoyed it more than her birthday. Shirley went to church and would sing as she enjoyed all music. Shirley was a great joy to know and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She was a beautiful, loving women.

