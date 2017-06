Shirley Alene Posey, 79, of Fort Washakie, WY passed away on June 20, 2017 at the SageWest Health Care Hospital in Riverton, WY. A Visitation will start at 5:00pm on Thursday, June 22nd at Rocky Mountain Hall in Fort Washakie, with an All-Night-Wake to continue at the Hall. Traditional Services will begin at 10am on Friday, June 23rd at Rocky Mountain Hall; burial to follow at Chief Washakie Cemetery. Online Condolence Guestbook: www.HudsonsFuneralHome.com