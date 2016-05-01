(Lander) – SageWest Health Care is pleased to announce that inpatient acute rehabilitation services at their Lander hospital have reopened after extensive renovations following the May floods.

Additionally, SageWest welcomes a new, interim medical director, Dr. Celia Stenfors-Dacre, to the Lander campus.

Dr. Stenfors-Dacre is a board certified physiatrist with 18 years of private practice experience.

SageWest interim chief executive officer Tracie Stratton says the addition of Senfors-Dacre and the renovations bring back important services to the Lander hospital.