(Riverton) – SageWest Health Care interim CEO Tracie Stratton says out-of-pocket costs for physician emergency department care will not change and patients should not see an increase in charges despite a dispute between Northwest Emergency Physician Group and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming.

Stratton says Northwest Emergency Physicians operates as a separate entity from the hospital but they still provide emergency care 24 hours a day at SageWest.

The Northwest Emergency Physician Group has been in rate negotiations with the insurance company over a number of factors, including low reimbursement rates.

Stratton says keep in mind that the physician clinics, SageWest Riverton emergency services and all remaining hospital functions are not affected by the issue.