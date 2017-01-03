(Riverton) – Five proposals to limit mining in sage grouse habitats were announced by the Bureau of Land Management last week.

They range from taking no action to the withdrawal of approximately 10 million acres of federal land from potential development in Wyoming, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon and Utah.

In Wyoming, the areas that would primarily be affected are north of Rock Springs and south of the Wyoming Range.

A 90-day public comment period is underway and the BLM also plans to host eight meetings throughout the West in February to gather input.