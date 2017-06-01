Memorial Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Sat. June 24, 2017 at the Shoshoni Fire Hall. She died at her home on June 4, 2017 surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Knezovich was born on December 30, 1968 daughter of Harold E. and Charlene Kay (Sanders) Hindman in Gillette, Wyoming.

She graduated from Rock Springs High School and then received her nursing degree to become a registered nurse from the Western Wyoming Community College in Rock Springs.

On August 17, 1995, Rondine married George A. Knezovich in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Rondine most recently worked for Mel’s Water Service as a bookkeeper. The couple has spent the last 17 years calling Shoshoni their hometown but spent a lot of time traveling.

She enjoyed anything that involved spending time outdoors such as hunting, fishing, camping and shooting. She also loved to cook for anyone and was a very crafty lady.

Mrs. Knezovich served as a volunteer firefighter for the Shoshoni Fire Department and was a converted Seattle Seahawks fan.

Survivors include her husband, George of the family home in Shoshoni; mother, Charlene Hindman of Shoshoni; sons, Cody Rose and his wife, Ashley of Powell, Brandon Knezovich and his fiancé, Ariel of Riverton and Bradley Crow; daughters, Elyssa Crow of Shoshoni and Brianna Knezovich of Oregon; brother, Brandon Hindman of Shoshoni; granddaughters Rylee Rose of Powell and Abigail Crow of Shoshoni; numerous aunts and uncles.

She was preceded in death by her father and two brothers.

On-line condolences for the family may be made at theDavisFuneralHome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Funeral Home.