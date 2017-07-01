Roger Edward Dowdell, 81, passed away at Worland Healthcare where he had been a resident since January.

The son of Robert and Rachel (Watson) Dowdell, he was born May 15, 1936 in Louisville, Kentucky. He graduated from Louisville Male High School and was a 1st Lt. in the ROTC. Roger attended Western Kentucky University acquiring a BA in Biology and Agriculture. He continued with graduate work at Western in biology then counseling and Hebrew at Lincoln Christian College.

He married Helen (Sidebottom) August 24, 1957 in Louisville.

For most of his life Roger was involved in the farm industry. He served as a pastor in various states. Following retirement he was employed with the Farmers Co-op in Paris, IL. Roger and Helen moved from Paris to Thermopolis, WY in 2001. He particularly enjoyed raising draft horses, cowboy poetry, storytelling and enjoyed his children and grandkids.

Loved ones surviving include his wife of nearly 60 years, Helen, Thermopolis; daughter, Shannon (Mark) Walker, Thermopolis; son, Roger ( Dawna), Jr of Silt, CO; brothers, Richard (Janice) of Louisville and Ronald (Sue) of New Albany, IN; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; seven nieces and nephews and ten great-nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, August 12, 10:30 AM at the Risen Son Southern Baptist Church in Thermopolis with Pastor Brian Johnson officiating.

Memorials may be given to the Risen Son Christian School, Messiah’s Mall or the Food Pantry at the church.