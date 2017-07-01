The Riverton Wolverines defeated the Lander Tigers on a cold Friday night in Fremont County last week. Lander got off to a stellar start, leading 13-0 headed into the final two minutes of the first half having controlled almost all of the clock. Riverton would finally find the endzone on an incredible catch in double coverage by Senior Jaron Draper on an 80yd catch and run. The Wolverines and the Tigers would battle back and forth in the second half, with the Tigers having the win in their grasp again until the final two minutes. Riverton scored on a fade route to Draper in the West endzone, and then recovered an onside kick the following kick off. Riverton moved the ball into striking distance, and Sophomore German exchange student Maurice Gartenschlaeger connected on a 48yd field goal to win the game 30-27 with 18 seconds left.