(Riverton) – Last year was the second wettest, fourth snowiest and the eleventh warmest in Riverton according to records stretching back to 1918.

The Riverton 2016 Climate Summary from the National Weather Service says the community received 181 percent of normal precipitation and 166 percent of normal snowfall last year.

April was the wettest ever recorded in Riverton with 3.82 inches of moisture reported, which was 390 percent of normal and almost three inches more than average.

Last year’s average temperature in Riverton was 45.7 degrees, the eleventh warmest in the past 99 years.

Riverton also had the third warmest June and the months of March and November both came in as the eighth warmest on record.