Richard Lone Dog, “Lakota Bear Singer” 58, formally of Riverton, died on Sunday, January 1, 2017, in Butner, NC. Traditional funeral services and wake will be held at Great Plains Hall. The wake will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2017, 6-8:30pm, his body will then be moved to his sister Cindy’s home at 1425 Cowboy Lane in Riverton, where wake services will resume from 9pm – sunrise. Funeral services will be Friday, January 13, 2017, at 12:00 noon, his uncle Hermus Lone Dog officiating. Burial will be at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery.

Richard Donald LoneDog was born on February 1, 1958 in Riverton, WY to Richard Leroy and Patricia Ruth (Sun Rhodes) LoneDog. His grandparents were; Ernest & Ruth Sun Rhodes, Sr., Richard John Lone Dog, and Ione & (Bill) Hatten-Brown-Lone Bear.

He attended Arapaho School, Casper Elementary, Utah Boarding School, and Wyoming Indian High School. He grew up in the Arapahoe and Casper areas. He lived on and off the Wind River Reservation periodically and also in the Denver Metro community. After high school he worked in the oil and gas field as a derrick hand and a roustabout.

At an early age Richard was encouraged to sing and had a beautiful voice like his mother. He had a love for music of all kinds and origins. He wrote songs for family and loved ones, and sang traditional inipi, sundance, peyote, 49, pow- wow, and even rap. He especially loved rapping with his grandsons; Trevor, Chris, Quinn, and Robert. He was a self-taught musician and very skilled artist/painter, he was very skilled in playing the guitar and played in several bands.

He was very active in the American Indian Movement (AIM) when he lived in the Urban Native Community in Denver and South Dakota. He was a true warrior! He participated in the Arapaho Sundance and Lakota Inipi ceremonies. His blood line on both sides of his familiy tree included; Chief Sharpnose, Chief Lone Dog, Chief Standing Bear, Friday, and Inpaduta.

Although Richard had only two sons; Dean Moss and Richard Thomas Lone Dog (deceased), he practiced our custom and was a father, grandfather and great grandfather figure to his nieces and nephews and their children and grandchildren; Pamela & (Roy) Maldonado, Evelyn & (Ron) Juneau, Natasha Washakie, Billy Addison, Patricia Addison, Holly Addison, Grace Carpenter, Jenny Rojas, and Sistence Tafoya. He was close to his grandsons; Trevor, Chris, Quinn, & Robert and loved spending time with them.

He is survived by his son, Dean Moss and children; Deja, Laylenne and Alana. Sisters; Cindy Lone Dog-Washakie, Mary LoneDog-Tafoya, Liz Shakespeare – Antone, Wanda Posey, Lisa Jenkins, and adopted sister Mary Means-Two Moons. Brothers; Kevin Jenkins Sr., Charles LoneDog, Willie LoneDog, and Stephan LoneDog and adopted brother Kenny Monroe.

Richard came from a large family on his mother and fathers side, relatives included the families of; Cathy & Sam Eagle Staff, Liz & Jerry Smith, Olivia & Al Burton, Colleen & Floyd Addison, Ernest & Mary Rose Sun Rhodes Jr., Jerome Sun Rhodes, Marie & Patrick Blackburn & Darwin Gambler, Franklin Sun Rhodes, Donnie Sun Rhodes, Annette Sun Rhodes (Standing Elk), Vincent & Louise Blake, Hermus & Dena Lone Dog, Charlotte Lone Dog, Jenni Lone Dog, Judy Lone Dog, Debra & Sonny Jenkins, Lynda Noah, Darrell Lone Bear, Ben Earl Lone Bear, William & Francine Lone Bear, Wendell Ghost Bear, Melody Spoonhunter, Violet Carlson, Donna & Johny Goodman, Rosie Brown, Stephan Arthur, Sandy Frazier.

