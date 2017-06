Richard Hall Christensen, 84, of Hudson, WY passed away on June 16, 2017 at his home in Hudson. Cremation has taken place and the family will be doing a Graveside Service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 1st at the Hudson Cemetery in Hudson, WY. A full obituary will follow at a later time. Online Condolence Guestbook: www.HudsonsFuneralHome.com