The Reverend Paul Eugene Fauth, Jr. (92) entered Life Eternal on August 15, 2017 in Lander, WY.

Paul was born on May 18, 1925 in York, PA. He attended school in York and continued his education at Thiel College in Greenville, PA. He served in the Army for 18 months in WWll from Feb. 1946 to Aug. 1947. He returned to Thiel College and graduated in May 1948. He furthered his education in Minneapolis, MN at Northwestern Lutheran Theological Seminary in Sept. 1948.

Paul married his wife Grace Lorraine Nelson in the seminary chapel on Aug. 25, 1950. He graduated from the seminary on May 6, 1951 with a Masters in Divinity and was ordained on May 27, 1951 in North East, PA, his first parish call. His other parish calls were to Franklin, Latrobe, & Irwin, all in PA.

He retired to Lander, WY in May 1988 having served 37 years in his active ministry.

Paul is survived by his wife Grace; five children, David Fauth (Lynne) of Aiken, SC, Daniel Fauth (Camille), of Durango, CO, Timothy Fauth of Orangevale, CA, Philip Fauth of Sierra Vista, AZ, and Deborah Fauth Sitter (Kevin) of Waukesha, WI; seven grandchildren & five great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister and a brother. Besides his Lutheran ministry, he enjoyed gardening and fishing especially