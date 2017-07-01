Raymond Frank Munsee died at his home in Thermopolis, August 24, 2017. He was 74 years old.

Frank was born September 18, 1942 in Duchesne, Utah, to Benjamin and Sarah Elizabeth (Potter) Munsee. He was one of seven children, Ben, Byron, Keith, Al, Noreen and Verona.

Shortly after his birth the family moved to Salt Lake City, UT, a small area referred to as Sweedtown where he went to grade school. Making many friends, they formed a gang called “Sweedtown Hoods”. They enjoyed being near the train tracks where no doubt there was on-going mischief. Frank went to West High School where he was known as a “cool cat”, good guy and a great guy.

After high school, Frank joined the Air Force. In 1964 he was stationed at Beale Airforce Base in Marysville, CA, where he met and married his first wife. Together they had five children, Damon, Cyndee, Dana, Daniel and Marti. They returned to Utah. After being honorably discharged there was a move to Montana where he started working for Mechanics Choice which supplied auto body shops and stores. During the next 9 years they moved from Utah to Wyoming to Idaho. He enjoyed his job with Mechanics Choice and retired in 1987

In 1989 Frank found the love of his life, Cora R. Cuaton. They met in the Philippines and dated for two years. Marrying in 1991 they had many laughs together when attempting to teach each other their native language. As well, Frank tried to convince Cora camping and hunting was fun. She remained unconvinced. They enjoyed living in Montana, Kentucky and moved to Thermopolis, Wyoming in 1992.

Frank enjoyed hunting, fishing, coin collecting, woodworking, camping, hiking and reading.

He was a great father and caring husband and will be dearly missed.

Frank had 14 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren as well as 22 nieces and nephews.. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Keith, Al, and Byron Munsee, son, Derick and nephew, Lee Munsee.

Inurnment will be held in the Riverside Cemetery, Wednesday, August 30, 10 AM..

Memorials may be sent to Cora Munsee, 1330 Arapahoe, Thermopolis, 82443.