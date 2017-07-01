Funeral services for Raphael Kenneth Truyen, Sr., 62, will be held 10:00 a.m., Thursday, September 28, 2017 at Davis Funeral Home with Pastor Lloyd Eckstein officiating. Interment will follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery in St. Stephens, Wyoming.

Mr. Truyen died on September 22, 2017 at Sage West Hospital in Riverton, Wyoming.

He was born on August 4, 1955 in Billings, Montana, son of Lawrence W. and Theresa M. (Piper) Truyen. When Raphael was 4 years old he was adopted.

On September 20, 2001, Raphael married Cheryl Ann Pierro in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Chapel of the Bells.

Raphael worked at the Wind River Casino as a cook and in housekeeping. He also worked as a security guard for a housing complex.

Mr. Truyen was known to be a very crafty guy especially when it involved word working. He also admired Indian artwork. Raphael enjoyed watching the Super Bowl, swimming, bowling, and going out to eat. He also enjoyed dancing, shooting pool and fishing.

Survivors include his wife, Cheryl of Riverton; his children, Randall, Travis, Raphael Truyen, II, Royal Kenneth Truyen, Desirea Faith Truyen and Runeah Truyen; sister, Doris Post.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.

Services are under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.